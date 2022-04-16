Microsoft releases Office Version 2205 (Build 15209.20000) for Windows users

Microsoft has released Windows Office Version 2205 (Build 15209.20000) for Beta Channel subscribers. The update adds an improved Recommended PivotTables experience. According to Microsoft, Recommended PivotTables are now more intelligent and easier to use.

However, the new Office Insider update doesn’t include any other new features other than the improved Recommended PivotTables. Instead, you get a ton of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Office Suite, and more.

Changelog

Microsoft recently added a new Office Insider update for Mac users. The update mainly focuses on fixing bugs, but apart from that, it also adds an important new feature called auto-refresh for stock quotes. What the feature does is that it automatically be updated every time you open the File and every five minutes thereafter. You can know more about the update here.

Microsoft also introduced a voice dictation feature for OneNote users on Android. The feature is currently available in the latest Android Office Insider Build. It also adds the ability to turn off dark mode with just one tap. You can find more details about the latest Android Office update here.

Coming back to the Windows Office Insider update, Microsoft releases an update every week, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.