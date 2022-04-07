After releasing a new Office Insider Preview Build for Android users, Microsoft released a new Office update for Office Insiders running macOS.

The new Office Insider Preview Build carries version number 16.61.22040301. According to the official changelog, it offers auto-refresh for stock quotes, meaning the data will automatically be updated every time you open the File and every five minutes thereafter.

The feature is turned on by default, and to change that setting, you will have to select Data Type > Refresh Settings and choose the option you want. The new Office update adds no other changes except the auto-refresh feature. You can read the full official changelog to know more about the feature.

Changelog

It is worth mentioning that Office Build 16.61.22040301 is available for Insiders on the Current Channel. So, if you’re a Beta Channel subscriber or using the regular Office update, this update is not for you.

In other Office news, Microsoft recently added the ability to quickly switch to the light mode if they don’t like the dark mode in the document background to Office for Android. Another important feature that made its way to Office is allowing users to record their thoughts using voice in the OneNote app on their Android phones. You can learn more about these new features here.

However, for Mac Office Insiders on the Current Channel, to update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.