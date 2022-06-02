Microsoft has pushed an update to its Office apps for Office Insiders on Android. The update includes some important changes, including a faster and more efficient AutoFilter function. Microsoft says that the improvements in the AutoFilter function are due to its achievement in reducing memory usage and optimizing the filter’s comparison algorithm.

The latest Office Insider update for Android has version number 16.0.15330.20006. To understand how Microsoft has done to improve the AutoFilter function, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

All these features that you just read about will also be available for the general public later. However, we cannot tell when they will be available. But they should not take a long time to arrive for the Office stable users since Office Insiders are testing them.

In related news, Microsoft recently added several useful features to iOS Office, including File Cards, text prediction, and the ability to customize your fields quickly in Excel. Microsoft also introduced editing in OneDrive, navigate through a document more easily with new Quick Access options, including “Recent,” “Shared,” and “Opened,” allowing users to listen to documents when the phone screen is locked, and new PDF options in the button bar, including “Scan a PDF,” “Pictures to PDF,” and “Documents to PDF.”

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step-by-step installation guide.