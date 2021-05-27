Office Scripts in Excel on the web allows you to automate your repetitive day-to-day tasks

Back in 2019, Microsoft announced Office Scripts, a new way to create scripts in Excel to automate repetitive tasks. Office Scripts allow you to record your actions inside an Excel workbook and save it as a script. Later you can use the script with Power Automate (formerly Microsoft Flow) to integrate with your workflow. Once the script is created, users can share it with others.

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Office Scripts in Excel on the web for all eligible users. You can find the Office Scripts feature-set in the Automate tab in the ribbon.

As an example, say you start your work day by opening a .csv file from an accounting site in Excel. You then spend several minutes deleting unnecessary columns, formatting a table, adding formulas, and creating a PivotTable in a new worksheet. Those actions you repeat daily can be recorded once with the Action Recorder. From then on, running the script will take care of your entire .csv conversion. You’ll not only remove the risk of forgetting steps, but be able to share your process with others without having to teach them anything.

Any commercial or educational Microsoft 365 license with access to the Microsoft 365 Office desktop apps can get the Office Scripts feature.

Source: Microsoft