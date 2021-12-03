Latest Office Mobile for iOS Insider update brings transcription support for more languages

Yesterday, Microsoft released a new Insider build Version 2.56 (21120102) for Office Mobile app on iOS. This new update brings transcription support for even more languages including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Hindi, and others. This update also brings stable live edge feature during document scanning. Find the full change log below.

More languages supported for recording voice notes

Recording voice notes in Office Mobile is an incredibly handy feature, helping you capture your thoughts and ideas even when you’re on the go. These notes can also be automatically transcribed with the app, making this feature versatile and powerful. Now we’ve added transcription support for even more languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Hindi, and others.

Improved live edge stabilization

The new stable live edge feature helps you to capture images faster and more cleanly, improving your productivity. No more “dancing live edge” for objects in the viewport! The more stable live edge is only visible to the user when a document is in the viewport and ready for capture.