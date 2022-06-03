Microsoft has pushed an Office Insider Preview Build 22060101 for Mac users. However, the latest Office Insider Preview Build doesn’t include any new changes, but it comes with an important fix for a vulnerability found in Excel. You can read the complete changelog below to learn more.

Changelog

In other Office news, Microsoft recently added the ability to quickly switch to the light mode if they don’t like the dark mode in the document background to Office for Android. Another important feature that made its way to Office is allowing users to record their thoughts using voice in the OneNote app on their Android phones. You can learn more about these new features here. Meanwhile, Office Insiders on Android can now navigate through a document more easily with new Quick Access options, including “Recent,” “Shared,” and “Opened.” Office users on Android can also use Quick Access by tapping any of the options at the top of the screen.

However, for Mac Office Insiders on the Current Channel, to update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.