Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview build for Android users. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.14701.20036 adds dark mode to your document canvas. Also, the Office Mobile app now offers a new feature called Eagle Eye view, allowing you to view all your active documents at one time, and move content between them with ease. The new Office build includes no other changes, nor does it adds bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can read the full official changelog below for more details.

What’s new in Office Insider Build 16.0.14701.20036:

Office Mobile Eagle Eye view: Move seamlessly between your files Do you find it challenging to move back and forth among open documents in Office Mobile? Now you can use Eagle Eye view to see all your active documents at one time, and move content between them with ease. To activate this view, swipe down from the file header or file name; tap to select the document you want, or tap Home to open a new document. Word Dark Mode now available in Android You asked for it! You now have the option of a “true Dark Mode” experience in Word for Android—turning your document canvas black. This feature can improve the reading experience in dark environments and reduce eye strain for users. To activate Dark Mode, just turn on Dark Mode in your device settings or go to App Settings and turn it on for Word.

If you're not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps.