Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 15313.20000 for Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest Office Insider Build, however, doesn’t include any new features and changes. Instead, the update comes with some noteworthy fixes for bugs found in Excel, Outlook, and Word.

You can read the complete official changelog to know more about the fixes.

Changelog

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released many new features for Office Insiders on Windows. Some of the exciting features it introduced were the voice dictation feature in OneNote, a more optimized Microsoft Excel, and more. Recently, Microsoft Office also added the ability to get gather five million responses on a single form. You can read more about what’s new in the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.