Microsoft today released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13127.20002 includes a new useful feature and several bug fixes for issues in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Outlook, Project. You can read the official changelog below.

Talking about the new feature, the latest Office Insider Preview build lets you insert photos that are taken with your iPhone or iPad into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook on Windows. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Outlook Insert Apple photos into Office easily We’re happy to announce inserting Apple photos into Office is easier than ever. You can now insert pictures taken with your iPhone or iPad into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook on Windows! We had heard from many of you that converting these files was too time consuming, so we’ve simplified the process. Learn more > Excel, PowerPoint, Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a copy of an image with a radial gradient fill did not match the original. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where if the order of a chart series was changed, the corresponding checkbox aligned with the series was not reordered along with the series. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the Forms button in PowerPoint did not allow the creation of Forms when access to the Office Store was not permitted. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where if a comment was added to track a change, the revisions pane would unexpectedly open.

We fixed an issue where links to documents were not being inserted to the comments box via the Insert > Link dropdown.

We fixed an issue where the hyperlink count in the VBA hyperlinks collection was not iterating correctly after adding an image containing a hyperlink. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused users to be unable to add a signature when replying to a digitally rights managed message from an inspector window when the user did not have Owner permissions on the message being replied to.

We fixed an issue that was causing Outlook to fail to display line breaks properly in markdown content. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue where trying to run certain queries have previously produced the error message “Query is too complex.” Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where for a SharePoint tasks list, the ribbon buttons on the second tab may be disabled.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.