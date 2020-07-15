Microsoft released Office Insider Preview Build for macOS (Insider Fast builds) Version 16.40 (20070603 & 20070801) on July 6 and July 8. The new office build brings a new feature a number of bug fixes for Outlook. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
New features
- Compose: Send and Discard buttons are now only in the top Toolbar for nested compose
- Message List: added preference to show or hide group headers in the Message List
Bug fixes
- Mail: Subfolders are not deleted when the parent folder is renamed
- Search: Parenthesis are not automatically added when creating an advanced Subject search
- Reading Pane: Wrapping subject of emails and meeting invites to two lines instead of truncating it
- Search: Calendar search is now working for supported account types
Known Issues
None
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments