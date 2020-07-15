Microsoft released Office  Insider Preview Build for macOS (Insider Fast builds) Version 16.40 (20070603 & 20070801) on July 6 and July 8. The new office build brings a new feature a number of bug fixes for Outlook. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook

New features

  • Compose: Send and Discard buttons are now only in the top Toolbar for nested compose

Send and Discard buttons

  • Message List: added preference to show or hide group headers in the Message List

Message list

Bug fixes

  • Mail: Subfolders are not deleted when the parent folder is renamed
  • Search: Parenthesis are not automatically added when creating an advanced Subject search
  • Reading Pane: Wrapping subject of emails and meeting invites to two lines instead of truncating it
  • Search: Calendar search is now working for supported account types

Known Issues

None

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.

