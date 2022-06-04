Microsoft has released a new Office Insiders Preview Build for Beta Channel Insiders on Windows. The latest Office Insider version 2206 (Build 15330.20004) comes with no new features and changes, however. Build 15330.20004 comes with many fixes and improvements, which are important too.

The latest Office update adds fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Project, and Access. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the fixes.

Changelog

In related news, Microsoft introduced a redesigned dictation toolbar for efficiency and a cleaner look. The company also released the voice dictation feature in OneNote, a more optimized Microsoft Excel, and more. Recently, Microsoft Office also added the ability to gather five million responses on a single form. You can read more about what’s new in the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.