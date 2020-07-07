Latest Office for Mac Insider update brings support for Animated GIFs and several new features

Microsoft today announced the release of Office for Mac Insider Slow Version 16.39 (Build 20070502). This new build comes with support for animated GIFs in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, new Sheet View in Excel, ability to record audio in PowerPoint and more. Find the full change log below.

Office for Mac version 16.39 change log:

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Play animated GIFs

Animated GIFs now play in Office. Try inserting a GIF and watch your document come to life. New ways to express yourself are now at your fingertips.

Excel

Introducing Sheet View

Create your own views while collaborating with others in Excel, so you can filter and sort without disrupting what others see.

Personalized data labels

You can now use values from cells as the labels on your chart data.

How it works

1. Add data labels to a chart.

2. Double-click a data label to open the format pane.

3. Click the Label Options tab in the format pane.

4. Check the box for Use values from cells.

Introducing the LET function

Improve performance, readability, and composability with the LET function. This function allows you to create named variables in new or pre-existing formulas.

PowerPoint

Add your own audio easily

Quickly add your own audio to PowerPoint presentations. This update makes it easier to record audio and insert it to your slide. The new experience works within a pane. We no longer require you to name your audio file.

Outlook

Improved security for Outlook accounts

Security improvements mean you no longer need to set an app password when two-step verification is enabled for your Outlook account.