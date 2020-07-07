Latest Office for Mac Insider update brings support for Animated GIFs and several new features

Microsoft today announced the release of Office for Mac Insider Slow Version 16.39 (Build 20070502). This new build comes with support for animated GIFs in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, new Sheet View in Excel, ability to record audio in PowerPoint and more. Find the full change log below.
Office for Mac version 16.39 change log:
Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Play animated GIFs
Animated GIFs now play in Office. Try inserting a GIF and watch your document come to life. New ways to express yourself are now at your fingertips.
Excel
Introducing Sheet View
Create your own views while collaborating with others in Excel, so you can filter and sort without disrupting what others see.
Personalized data labels
You can now use values from cells as the labels on your chart data.
How it works
1. Add data labels to a chart.
2. Double-click a data label to open the format pane.
3. Click the Label Options tab in the format pane.
4. Check the box for Use values from cells.
Introducing the LET function
Improve performance, readability, and composability with the LET function. This function allows you to create named variables in new or pre-existing formulas.
PowerPoint
Add your own audio easily
Quickly add your own audio to PowerPoint presentations. This update makes it easier to record audio and insert it to your slide. The new experience works within a pane. We no longer require you to name your audio file.
Outlook
Improved security for Outlook accounts
Security improvements mean you no longer need to set an app password when two-step verification is enabled for your Outlook account.
Source: Microsoft