In March, with the launch of the Magic Keyboard, Apple added proper mouse and trackpad support for the iPad with iPadOS 13.4 and in May we reported that Microsoft is working on a version of Office for iPad optimised for the pointing devices, to be released in Fall this year.

Today we can report that Microsoft has started beta testing the feature in some apps of the office suite.

Pointing device support is now available for Word and Excel (not Powerpoint), with the following changelog in the beta of the apps:

Use a Pointing Device on iPad: Connect a trackpad or mouse to your iPad and you’ll get rich visual feedback and just the right level of precision needed to enhance your productivity.

iPad Home redesign: Quickly get to your files in the simplified Home tab with a new appearance. The Fluent Design System is a more coherent, productive experience.

Magic Keyboard trackpad support: Use the trackpad from the all-new magic keyboard to interact with your document.

With Apple increasingly positioning the iPad as a productivity device, the arrival of the feature should make the apps the hero apps for the tablet.

All going well, the feature should roll out to regular users in the next few weeks.