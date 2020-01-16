Curious about VR? The Oculus Go standalone VR headset permanently discounted to only $149

by Surur

 

The Oculus Go is a standalone and wireless virtual reality headset that makes VR accessible to more people. The headset doesn’t require any PC or a phone, which does mean some limitations, but it offers a lighter, more comfortable and extremely convenient experience, allowing users to simply pulling out and watching a movie on a flight for example. The Oculus Go headset is now available for just $149 from Amazon US.

Oculus promises:

  • True Standalone VR – no additional devices, computers, or gaming consoles required
  • Lightweight Headset – designed with innovative, breathable fabrics and injection foam molding developed for professional athletes
  • Wide Quad, Fast-Switch LCD – dramatically improves visual clarity and reduces screen-door effect
  • Integrated Spatial Audio – speakers built into the headset, transporting you straight into VR and making the headset easy to share with someone else
  • Oculus Store – the same great content available to Gear VR users, with over 1,000 apps, games, and experiences

Grab it here from Amazon here.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments