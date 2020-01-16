Curious about VR? The Oculus Go standalone VR headset permanently discounted to only $149

The Oculus Go is a standalone and wireless virtual reality headset that makes VR accessible to more people. The headset doesn’t require any PC or a phone, which does mean some limitations, but it offers a lighter, more comfortable and extremely convenient experience, allowing users to simply pulling out and watching a movie on a flight for example. The Oculus Go headset is now available for just $149 from Amazon US.

Oculus promises:

True Standalone VR – no additional devices, computers, or gaming consoles required

Lightweight Headset – designed with innovative, breathable fabrics and injection foam molding developed for professional athletes

Wide Quad, Fast-Switch LCD – dramatically improves visual clarity and reduces screen-door effect

Integrated Spatial Audio – speakers built into the headset, transporting you straight into VR and making the headset easy to share with someone else

Oculus Store – the same great content available to Gear VR users, with over 1,000 apps, games, and experiences

