How To Hide Activity on Facebook? - Step-by-Step Guide

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wondering how to hide activity on Facebook? If you’re more of a private person, you might prefer not to show that you’re online. So, in this guide, I’ll show you how to hide your activity on desktop and mobile.

How To Hide Activity on Facebook?

1. Turn Off Active Status on Facebook Desktop

Step 1 – Open Facebook on your computer.

Step 2 – Click on the Messenger icon on the top right corner of the home page.

Step 3 – Now click on the three-dotted icon next to Chats and go to “Active Status“.

Step 4 – Switch off the toggle next to Active Status and click “Save“.

2. Turn Off Active Status on Mobile

Step 1 – Open the Facebook app.

Step 2 – Tap the three-lined menu icon in the bottom right of the homepage on your iPhone. For Android users, the same icon will be on the top right.

Step 3 – Scroll down to tap “Settings & privacy” then on “Settings“.

Step 4 – Now tap “Active status” under Audience and visibility.

Step 5 – Turn off the toggle next to “Show when you’re active“.

Step 6 – Choose “Turn off” if prompted to confirm.

You may also be interested in:

So, now you know how to hide activity on Facebook. It’s a fairly simple process, right? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.