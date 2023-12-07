How To Hide Activity on Facebook? - Step-by-Step Guide

by Srujana Maddula
How to Hide Activity on Facebook

Wondering how to hide activity on Facebook? If you’re more of a private person, you might prefer not to show that you’re online. So, in this guide, I’ll show you how to hide your activity on desktop and mobile.

How To Hide Activity on Facebook?

1. Turn Off Active Status on Facebook Desktop

Step 1 – Open Facebook on your computer.

Step 2 – Click on the Messenger icon on the top right corner of the home page.

messenger icon on facebook desktop

Step 3 – Now click on the three-dotted icon next to Chats and go to “Active Status“.

active status on

Step 4 – Switch off the toggle next to Active Status and click “Save“.

turn off facebook active status on computer

2. Turn Off Active Status on Mobile

Step 1 – Open the Facebook app.

Step 2 – Tap the three-lined menu icon in the bottom right of the homepage on your iPhone. For Android users, the same icon will be on the top right.

hamburger icon on facebook mobile

Step 3 – Scroll down to tap “Settings & privacy” then on “Settings“.

settings & privacy on facebook

Step 4 – Now tap “Active status” under Audience and visibility.

audience and visibility facebook

Step 5 – Turn off the toggle next to “Show when you’re active“.

turn off facebook active status

Step 6 – Choose “Turn off” if prompted to confirm.

turn off active status confirm

So, now you know how to hide activity on Facebook. It’s a fairly simple process, right? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

