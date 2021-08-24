Oculus launches a new 128GB Quest 2 model for the same $299 price tag

Oculus today launched the new 128GB Quest 2 model for the same $299 USD price tag. With this increased storage, users can store and access more games and apps on a single device.

Oculus Quest 2 features:

Next-level Hardware – Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display

All-In-One Gaming – With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library

Immersive Entertainment – Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more

Easy Setup – Just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. No PC or console needed. Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download) to set up device

Premium Display – Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest

Ultimate Control – Redesigned Oculus Touch controllers transport your movements directly into VR with intuitive controls

PC VR Compatible – Step into incredible Oculus Rift titles by connecting an Oculus Link cable to a compatible gaming PC. Oculus Link Cable sold separately

3D Cinematic Sound – Hear in all directions with built-in speakers that deliver cinematic 3D positional audio

You can order the new Quest 2 128GB model here for $299.