Microsoft has released a new theme pack called “Ocean Plastic Mouse” for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The new Windows theme pack contains a number of high-quality wallpapers, and they are free! You can now download the new theme pack for free from the Microsoft Store. The description of the latest theme reads as follows:

Complete the look on your Windows PC with the exclusive theme pack, featuring images that come to life on your desktop and coordinate perfectly with your Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse.

Once you’re done with the download and installation process, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

You can download the Windows theme pack from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to the Microsoft Store and search for the theme.

via Alumia