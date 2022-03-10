Despite silence from manufacturer Nvidia, new reports are pointing towards a March 29th release date for the much anticipated RTX 3090 Ti.

After announcing the RTX 3090 Ti at CES back in January, Nvidia’s latest and greatest graphics card has been surprisingly absent from store shelves, and not just for the usual reasons of scalping and cryptocurrency mining for a change.

Instead, the RTX 3090 Ti simply hasn’t been released, as Nvidia has silently blown past the original release date they gave which slated the graphics card for a release at the end of January.

After the prospective January release date came and went, Nvidia has been suspiciously silent on the whereabouts of the RTX 3090 Ti, however, it now appears that the wait might almost be finally over.

According to VideoCardz.com, the RTX 3090 Ti is now planned to release on the 29th of March, with reviews of the card being published on the same day. With Nvidia keeping quiet, it’s currently unclear just what caused this two-month delay, however, it’s believed it could be due to problems with the card’s GDDR6X memory.

Featuring 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X RAM the RTX 3090 Ti appears to be the swansong of the RTX 30 series lineup, however, that is performance like that is expected to come at quite the steep cost.

Nvidia is yet to announce the official price of the RTX 3090 Ti, however considering that current high-end graphics card prices are still inflated to eye-watering levels, it’s possible that the card could be sold for upwards of $2000.