The power of NVIDIA Reflex can now be enjoyed in iRacing and SUPER PEOPLE and is about to empower Shadow Warrior 3 on its March 1 arrival. This technology, which minimizes system latency up to a considerable rate, translates to more responsive and quicker game actions that gamers will experience in the said game titles.

NVIDIA Reflex will give iRacing a more responsive driving capability by reducing system latency by up to 20%, making the experience more realistic for gamers. It is expected to benefit esports fanatics, enthusiasts, and professional car drivers training for NASCAR, Indycar, sports cars, off-road trucks, World of Outlaws, and Grand Prix circuits. To activate the NVIDIA Reflex, users can simply go to Options > Graphics > Display.

On the other hand, the SUPER PEOPLE, which was left online by Wonder Games after the pleading of the satisfied crowd, just got more action-filled with the addition of NVIDIA Reflex. Unlike the title discussed above, SUPER PEOPLE gets more advantage due to the high-rate latency reduction that hits up to 50%.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Shadow Warrior 3 of Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog will give players more ability to defeat enemies. While there is still no specific report on how much improvement it can make in the system latency of the game, the tech is promised to empower the game’s protagonist, Lo Wang. The experience can also be improved further with the NVIDIA DLSS, which can be enabled in over 150 games, including Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Sifu, and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.