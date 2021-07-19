NVIDIA is bringing Real-Time Ray Tracing and DLSS to ARM platform

At Game Developers Conference today, NVIDIA revealed that it will bring GeForce RTX technologies to the ARM platform. NVIDIA believes that the performance and energy efficiency of ARM CPUs combined with its RTX technologies can open an entirely new class of PCs. NVIDIA demoed Wolfenstein: Youngblood running on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 ARM processor. The following NVIDIA RTX technologies are coming to ARM:

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which uses AI to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for games

RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), which lets developers add dynamic lighting to their gaming environments

RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), which helps recreate the way light bounces around in real-world environments

NVIDIA Optix AI-Acceleration Denoiser (NRD), which uses AI to render high-fidelity images faster

RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU), which optimizes the way applications use graphics memory

“RTX is the most groundbreaking technology to come to PC gaming in the last two decades,” said PC Tseng, general manager of MediaTek’s Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit. “MediaTek and NVIDIA are laying the foundation for a new category of Arm-based high-performance PCs.”

NVIDIA’s main competitor AMD has been already working with Samsung to bring its graphics technology to Exynos ARM processors.

Source: NVIDIA