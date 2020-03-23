Ahead of the launch of Half-Life: Alyx today, NVIDIA has released its 445.75 WHQL drivers and there are plenty of release notes to go with it.

For those looking to play Half-Life: Alyx, the most important thing you’ll want from the 445.75 is the Game Ready feature. This feature brings the latest performance optimisations, profiles, and bug fixes for Half-Life: Alyx, meaning your game experience will be the smoothest yet.

If you’re not playing Half-Life: Alyx, you won’t be left out, as this release also provides “optimal support” for Resident Evil 3, Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Ghost Experience update, and the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.

You can find the rest of the relevant release notes below.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blair Witch

Close to the Sun

Hell Let Loose

Journey To The Savage Planet

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 19

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame

eFootball PES 2020

World War 3

Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs:

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest

Phoenix Point

Tamarin

Will To Live Online

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Discontinued Support

3D Vision Beginning with Release 430, the NVIDIA driver no longer supports the following 3D Vision technologies and features: NVIDIA 3D Stereoscopic Driver, including the 3D Vision driver and USB (emitter) driver NVAPI-based stereo APIs for Direct3D applications.

NVIDIA Kepler GPUs for Notebooks Beginning with Release 430, the NVIDIA driver no longer supports NVIDIA GPUs for notebooks based on the Kepler architecture.

32-bit Operating Systems Beginning with Release 396, NVIDIA is no longer releasing Game Ready drivers for 32-bit operating systems for any GPU architecture.



Open Issues in Version 445.75 WHQL

Windows 7 Issues

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]

Windows 10 Issues

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. [2858046] To work around, disable V-Sync.

[Strange Brigade (DirectX 12)]: Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. [200588227] To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444.

[Resident Evil 3 Remake]: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn’t support freestyle for the game. [2897138]

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

[DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

[DOOM Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.

[DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172] To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan



If you want to read all 39 pages of the full release notes, simply follow the link here. Happy gaming!