Numskull has revealed a new lineup of Resident Evil 3 merch for the upcoming survival horror remake.

Designed to coincide with the approaching release of Capcom’s creepy survival horror video game, Numskull has once again delivered an intriguing lineup of items. While the range of items isn’t as sprawling as the Borderlands 3 line – no Nemesis incense figurine with an incense bazooka – it’s still yet another quality merch line.

Of course, the new line of merchandise is headlined by a Resident Evil 3 S.T.A.R.S. Collector’s Pin Badge to make you feel like a member of the hunted-down police force. Wait, that didn’t come out right.

There’s also a beautiful enamel pin-badge set full of Umbrella logos so that you can mark yourself as an employee of the worst corporation to exist outside of Amazon.

Also available is a series of gorgeous snapback caps, including an amazing blue S.T.A.R.S cap that might just be the merch company’s best hat yet. While the Welcome to Raccoon City’ and ‘Umbrella Metal Badge’ hats are also unbelievably cool, there’s just something about that blue.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Numskull merch line without some smexy collectable mugs to, presumably, drink some liquid from. The Resident Evil 3 line includes two mugs; there’s an ‘Umbrella Metal Badge Mug’ and a ‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ Mug. The latter is available in a standard 12oz version and a chunky 20oz version.

If you want to get your hands on any of Numskull’s Resident Evil 3 merch line, check out this link here.