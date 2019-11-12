November Patch Tuesday update is here – here’s what’s new for Windows 10

It’s Patch Tuesday which means Microsoft has released updates a handful of updates to all the versions of Windows 10. The last couple of months have been bad for Microsoft in terms of quality of the updates but the latest set of updates should ideally fix all the major bugs. Today also marked the end-of-support of Windows 10 version 1803. If you’re using one of the unsupported versions of Windows 10 then make sure to update to the latest version soon.

For users running on Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909, Microsoft is rolling out KB4524570 cumulative update. You can head below to check out the full list of fixes.

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Addresses an issue in the Keyboard Lockdown Subsystem that might not filter key input correctly.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions and Windows Server OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues:

Symptom Workaround Applies To When setting up a new Windows device during the Out of Box Experience (OOBE), you might be unable to create a local user when using Input Method Editor (IME). This issue might affect you if you are using the IME for Chinese, Japanese, or Korean languages.Note This issue does not affect using a Microsoft Account during OOBE. To mitigate this issue, set the keyboard language to English during user creation or use a Microsoft Account to complete OOBE. You can set the keyboard language back to your preferred language after user creation. Once the OOBE is done and you are at the desktop, you can rename the current user using these instructions. If you prefer to create a new local user, see KB4026923.Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Windows 10, version 1903, Windows 10, version 1909

You can manually download the cumulative update from here.

For users running Windows 10 version 1809, Microsoft has released KB4523205 cumulative update.

What’s fixed:

Addresses an issue that might cause the Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service to stop running and stop sending reporting data.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions and Windows Server OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues:

Symptom Workaround Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Symptom Workaround Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, "STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)". This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn't have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn't have CSV ownership. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, "0x800f0982 – PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND." Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

For users running Windows 10 version 1803, Microsoft has released KB4525237 cumulative update.

What’s fixed:

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions, but disabled by default for Windows Server OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine. Known issues: Symptom Workaround Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, "STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)". This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn't have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn't have CSV ownership. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can manually download the cumulative update from here.For users on Windows 10 version 1709, Microsoft has released KB4525241 cumulative update. Do note that Windows 10 version 1709 and below are not supported so these updates are rolled out to specific customers which include Enterprise users.

What’s fixed:

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine. Known issues: Symptom Workaround Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, "STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)". This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn't have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn't have CSV ownership. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You can manually download the cumulative update from here.

Windows 10 version 1703 is not supported anymore. For Surface Hub users, Microsoft has released KB4525245 cumulative update.

What’s fixed:

Addresses an issue that prevents the BitLocker recovery key from being successfully backed up to Azure Active Directory.

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues:

None

Windows 10 version 1607 is only available for LTSC and Windows Server 2016 customers. Those users will get KB4525236 cumulative update.

What’s fixed:

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions, but disabled by default for Windows Server OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues:

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4467684, the cluster service may fail to start with the error "2245 (NERR_PasswordTooShort)" if the group policy "Minimum Password Length" is configured with greater than 14 characters. Set the domain default "Minimum Password Length" policy to less than or equal to 14 characters.Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn’t have CSV ownership. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Finally, the original version of Windows 10 is supported for LTSC customers, and those users will get KB4525232 cumulative update.

What’s fixed:

Updates time zone information for Norfolk Island, Australia.

Updates time zone information for the Fiji Islands.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.)

Security updates Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Known issues:

Symptom Workaround Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn’t have CSV ownership. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

