Prior to now, anybody interested in joining the Windows 10 Insider Program required a Windows 10 PC and a Windows account to go with it; but thanks to a new hack, you can now test the latest Windows 10 Insider builds without the latter.

The hack is credited to a smart developer, who formulated a command-line script called Office Insider Enroll. All you need to do is follow a few steps, making sure that the telemetry option is enabled on your system:

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows +I keys. Now go to Privacy > Diagnostics & feedback and set the diagnostic data setting to full. Now telemetry is enabled, you can move onto the next steps. Visit GitHub to download the latest version of the script on your system. You can get the script and a readme file by extracting the archive. Now you need administrative privileges to run the script. Go to the folder where the script file is downloaded, right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Once the script runs on your machine, you are required to select the Windows Insider Program Ring that you want to join. Press the letter against the option that you want to choose and press the Enter key. At this point, you will receive a prompt to reboot your device in order to enable Microsoft Flight Signing. This option is required for machines that are not already enrolled in the Windows Insider program

If you choose against installing certain buggy patches, the script enables you to block new Preview Builds and leave the Windows 10 insider Program by simply restarting the script, and choosing the option which reads “Stop receiving Insider preview builds”. After you restart your system, the script will have changed the Insider state of the machine by modifying registry values.

You can find the script on GitHub. For information about the functionality of the script, click here.

Source: Appuals