Non-consensual deepfake porn infects search engines like Google, Bing: new investigation

Deepfakes are getting eerily realistic, like Midjourney v6 for example. But a recent media investigation reveals that popular search engines, including Google & Microsoft’s Bing, are the nest for these non-consensual deepfake porn imageries.

American network NBC News conducted independent research into this matter. When searching for terms like “deepfakes” or “deepfake porn” with names of female celebrities on these search engines, explicit deepfake images were among the top results.

At least 36 female celebrities have been found through this search (with safe-search tools turned off). When you search “fake nudes” on Google, the search engine shows inappropriate app links and articles about misuse by high schoolers, while Bing’s results include tools and an article on harm.

Microsoft is yet to make its comments. While the GPT-4-powered Copilot/Bing Chat explicitly forbids the use of AI for this, the search further alleges that non-consensual explicit content remains easily accessible.

While there is no comprehensive federal law specifically addressing deepfakes, several pieces of legislation have been introduced in Congress and some states have enacted their own laws addressing specific aspects of deepfake creation and distribution.

Under the currently-introduced Deep Fakes Accountability Act (H.R. 3230), deepfake creators – for any kind of use – must disclose the AI use before distributing. Criminal penalties for violators could apply to those who fail to comply.