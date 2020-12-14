Nokia PureBook X14 thin and light laptop launched in India

Flipkart, one of the leading online retailers in India, today launched Nokia PureBook X14 thin and light laptop in India. Nokia PureBook X14 is powered by a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a 14-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display with Dolby Vision for great visual experience. The built-in dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support for headphones will allow you to enjoy great sound in this laptop.

This new Nokia PureBook X14 is also highly portable. It weighs just 1.1 kgs and is built with magnesium aluminum alloy body.

This new Nokia laptop will be available soon from Flipkart for Rs.59,990 (820 USD).