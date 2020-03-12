The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm and as countries scramble to fight the virus, the tech giants are fighting a totally different battle. Ever since the outbreak became global, companies have been struggling to fulfil their roadmaps.

Nokia has now announced its amended Android 10 roadmap. The company had to make changes to the roadmap seeing the current Coronavirus outbreak that is having a severe effect on the tech industry. Nokia has pushed devices like 2.2 and 3.2 to the end of Q1 of 2020. At the same time, Nokia has pushed devices like 5.1 and 2.1 to Q2 of 2020.

While we have taken all the steps to fight COVID-19, we still aim to be the fastest brand to update its portfolio to Android 10. Although our schedule changed a bit, we’re proud to announce a number of phones will be upgraded soon and excited to share our new roadmap: pic.twitter.com/nKEYSkI8Ow — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 11, 2020

Nokia is definitely not the first country to be directly affected by the current Coronavirus outbreak. Last month, GSMA announced its decision to cancel MWC 2020 after most of the big players dropped out. This was then followed by Facebook cancelling F8 summit and the cancellation of GDC 2020. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was followed by Oppo and Xiaomi cancelling their respective events.

Via Neowin