HMD’s latest Nokia phone is the Nokia C3 and the Finnish mobile phone company has more handsets planned for 2020. One of the smartphones that the company is currently working on, or should I say almost done working on, is the Nokia 2.4. Now, we got a glimpse of what the HMD’s Nokia 2.4 will look like, courtesy of renowned tipster Evleaks.

As you can see in the above image, the Nokia 2.4 smartphone features a large-sized chin and a waterdrop notch design, which accommodates the front-facing camera. As is the case with other entry-level smartphones, the 2.4 features a flat display, with volume rockers and a power button on the right edge of the handset. We can also see the signature Nokia logo on the bottom bezel.

Talking about the back of the smartphone, we can see a fingerprint reader priced right below the dual-camera setup. The back of the smartphone also features the Nokia logo.

While the tipster didn’t give us any details about the specifications, and the release date of the smartphone, rumor has it that Nokia 2.4 will be powered by an Octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants and will come in Grey, Blue, and Purple color options. HMD is expected to launch the smartphone in this month.