Now that we’re only a few days away from the Samsung Unpacked event, where the company will launch the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Buds+, rumors of these devices have started to pour in. Unfortunately, though, not all of them are true.

A recent rumor suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone is going to feature a camera with 10x zoom capability. However, according to a report by The Elec, the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone will have a 5x zoom instead of the 10x zoom. The company that supplied the prisms for the 5x optical zoom confirmed that it’s delivered those prisms for the Galaxy S20 smartphone.

Interestingly, The Elec report didn’t specifically mention the 10x camera zoom and that could mean that the rumors about 10x optical zoom are not entirely false. Samsung might introduce the 10x optical zoom exclusively to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The smartphones will also ship with useful new camera features including Director’s View Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panoramas, and custom filters.

Samsung will be launching the handset on the 11th of February at an Unpacked Event in San Francisco.

via Sammobile