Microsoft is taking a holiday rest from providing optional updates this month

Microsoft already released its Patch Tuesday update for December. And as we approach closer to Christmas and New Year, the Redmond company wants to stress that it won’t provide additional optional updates until 2022 ends.

As Microsoft shared in its recent updates and announcement, it will be taking a little holiday break, so there will be a lack of optional updates this month. Despite this, necessary security updates continue, which explains the monthly security fixes released on Tuesday.

“Because of minimal operations during the holidays and the upcoming Western new year, there won’t be a non-security preview release for the month of December 2022,” says Microsoft. “There will be a monthly security release (known as a “B” release) for December 2022. Normal monthly servicing for both B and C releases will resume in January 2023.”

Without the December optional updates, which commonly cause some system issues, the Patch Tuesday update in January could be a bit lighter since it won’t include bug fixes focused on problems originating from optional updates.