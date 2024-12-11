No, Microsoft is not investing in Bitcoin despite Michael Saylor's advise

Saylor said that Bitcoin "is the next wave."

Microsoft shareholders voted against a proposal for the tech giant to explore investing in Bitcoin.

The Redmond company’s board of directors supported this decision during a shareholder meeting this week. They pointed out that Microsoft already evaluates a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, to ensure liquidity and mitigate economic risks.

The proposal, put forth by a conservative think tank, was aimed at diversifying Microsoft’s asset portfolio.

Despite strong-worded backing from billionaire Michael Saylor, who advocates for bitcoin investment, the board argued that such an assessment was unnecessary given their existing investment strategies.

“Microsoft can’t afford to miss the next technology wave and Bitcoin is that wave,” Saylor said in his pitch which he posted on X.

The MicroStrategy boss projected a $5 trillion market cap boost by 2034 should the Windows makers go through with this plan. With that, as Saylor said, the investment could drive Microsoft’s share price above $580. At the time of this publishing, it’s still around $443, which is still a big jump from when Microsoft first hit the $100 share price just six years ago.

Eric Trump, American businessman and the son of soon-to-be second-time US President Donald Trump, said during a keynote speech at the Bitcoin MENA event that Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin.

“It’s a store of value. It’s a hedge against inflation. It’s a hedge against political turmoil, political instability, acts of God, hurricanes, fires, floods, tornadoes, guys. That’s what makes it so powerful,” Trump praised.