No, Microsoft is not acquiring Sony for $130 billion

Early today, a Spanish website published a leak claiming that Microsoft is acquiring Sony for about $130 billion. This is not true, and their report is completely baseless. The Spanish website also claimed that Microsoft is acquiring Sony for its first-party game library. First of all, Sony Corporation has the following divisions:

Game & Network Services

Music Recorded Music – Streaming Recorded Music – Others Music Publishing

Pictures Motion Pictures Television Productions Media Networks

Electronics Products & Solutions Televisions Audio and Video Still and Video Cameras Mobile Communications

Imaging & Sensing Solutions

Financial Services

Except for the Game and Network Services division, Microsoft has no interest in Sony’s other businesses. Even for gaming, Microsoft has the Xbox brand worldwide. Just for a few exclusive game titles, no one in the right mind will acquire such a wide range of businesses (many of them are bleeding money).

Simply said, Microsoft is NOT acquiring Sony.