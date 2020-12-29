No, Microsoft is not acquiring Sony for $130 billion

Early today, a Spanish website published a leak claiming that Microsoft is acquiring Sony for about $130 billion. This is not true, and their report is completely baseless. The Spanish website also claimed that Microsoft is acquiring Sony for its first-party game library. First of all, Sony Corporation has the following divisions:
- Game & Network Services
- Music
- Recorded Music – Streaming
- Recorded Music – Others
- Music Publishing
- Pictures
- Motion Pictures
- Television Productions
- Media Networks
- Electronics Products & Solutions
- Televisions
- Audio and Video
- Still and Video Cameras
- Mobile Communications
- Imaging & Sensing Solutions
- Financial Services
Except for the Game and Network Services division, Microsoft has no interest in Sony’s other businesses. Even for gaming, Microsoft has the Xbox brand worldwide. Just for a few exclusive game titles, no one in the right mind will acquire such a wide range of businesses (many of them are bleeding money).
Simply said, Microsoft is NOT acquiring Sony.
