No, Microsoft hasn't released Halloween special emojis (yet); rendering issue distorts emojis

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It has come to our attention that some may have mistaken a rendering issue in the latest Windows 11 build for a Halloween-themed update. However, we want to clarify that Microsoft has not released any monster-themed emojis.

It started with users reporting distorted emoji visuals in Windows 11 build 26040, which also has new Android image control, with the characters taking on a pixelated, “monster” “-like appearance. This unsettling transformation, however, seems limited to systems using the default Windows display driver. Your emojis should remain safely unscathed if you use drivers from external sources like VMware Tools or Nvidia.

Build 26040's rendering issues turn emojis into monsters. pic.twitter.com/4Re09rkAgc — PhantomOcean3 ?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 2, 2024

While some Twitter users found the glitched emojis amusing, suggesting they’d make a cool Halloween easter egg, it’s important to remember that visual glitches can sometimes signal deeper issues with software or hardware.

So, before you start planning your “Zombiemoji” themed party invitations, here’s what you need to know:

It’s a bug, not a feature: This distorted emoji rendering is not an intentional Halloween prank from Microsoft. It’s a glitch that affects specific driver configurations.

This distorted emoji rendering is not an intentional Halloween prank from Microsoft. It’s a glitch that affects specific driver configurations. Update your drivers: If you’re experiencing the “monstermojis,” updating your graphics drivers might be the fix. Head to your hardware manufacturer’s website to download the latest drivers.

If updating doesn’t solve the problem, let Microsoft know. Reporting the issue helps them identify and fix bugs in future updates. Or perhaps, roll down to the last update and wait for the next to come.

While the concept of Halloween-themed emojis might be amusing, the current glitch is not an officially sanctioned spooky surprise. It is prudent to await official announcements from Microsoft if you want to incorporate frighteningly delightful flair into your digital communication.