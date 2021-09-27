As if the N64 controller wasn’t already enough of a baffling design, Nintendo has added a few extra buttons to the classic controller.

Spotted by Nintendeal on Twitter the pair of recently announced wireless Nintendo Switch controllers will both include deviations from the original classic design, as Nintendo have added ZR, home and share buttons to at least the N64 controller.

From the images we’ve seen, the Mega Drive controller hasn’t been given as many new buttons, but there’s still more of the controller to see. Nintendo has yet to show off the back of the new controllers, so it’s possible that even more buttons are hiding back there, but we won’t know if there is until we get a proper look at the controller closer to launch.

Alongside the new buttons, both controllers will also feature a USB C port for charging and syncing the controller.

The new Nintendo Switch N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis controllers were announced in the recent Nintendo Direct, launching to coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which adds N64 and Mega Drive games to the online service.

The new wireless N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis controllers do not currently have a release date, but when they do launch they’ll cost a mighty $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 each.