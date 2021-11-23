Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has joined PlayStation and Xbox in condemning Activision Blizzard following the Wall Street Journal’s damning report.

“Along with all of you, I’ve been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” Bowser began in an email, which was publicly shared on Fanbyte. “I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies.”

According to Fanbyte, Bowser stated in the email that Nintendo is committed to “having an open and inclusive workplace where all are welcome.” This standard isn’t just for Nintendo themselves, but it’s also expected for the companies partners and the wider industry as well.

According to Bowser’s email, representatives at Nintendo have also been “in contact with Activision, have taken action and are assessing others.” It’s not entirely clear what this action that has been taken is, but hopefully, it will help things improve for the employees over at Activision Blizzard.

In closing, Bowser stated that “every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so.”

With Nintendo now speaking out alongside PlayStation, Xbox, and the employees of Activision Blizzard, hopefully, we’ll see some real change within the company soon. For those hoping to see CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation, however, he’s stated that he’ll only be leaving the company if he can’t fix the issues “with speed.”