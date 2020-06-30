Nintendo’s beloved Nintendo Switch console has one fatal flaw: Joy-Con Drift. Finally, Nintendo has started to admit that this is actually a bit of an issue.

During a Japanese investor Q&A session, via VGC, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa apologised to Nintendo customers who have experienced joy-con drift in the past.

While the Nintendo President apologised for the abundance of joy-con drift, Furukawa could not comment on the steps Nintendo are taking to remedy the issue due to on ongoing lawsuit.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Con controllers,” Furukawa said. “We are continuing to improve our products, but currently Joy-Con is subject to a class-action lawsuit in the United States and is a pending issue so we cannot comment on any specific actions we may take.”

Nintendo has decided in the past year to fix faulty drifting joy-con controllers for free after the issue became a source of widespread concern for Nintendo gamers.

Nintendo responded to the concerns saying, “At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them. We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit Nintendo Support so we can help.”

While Nintendo’s analogue drifting has been a cause for concern, they aren’t the only company that have gotten in deep water for faulty controllers.

Due to a recent lawsuit, Microsoft’s Xbox division has come under fire for a bevy of faulty controllers.