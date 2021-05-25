Ninja Theory has taken to Twitter to show off more technology from their upcoming projects. This time showcasing the phenomenal clouds in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Cloud technology might not sound like the most exciting thing, but give the video a watch and tell me that it doesn’t look incredible at least, much like everything else we’ve seen from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

“Here we’re using flow maps to make clouds form and dissolve naturally,” Ninja theory explained in the tweet as to why the rolling and dissipating clouds in the video beneath look so realistic.

In the game, the effect will likely be nowhere near as pronounced, as clouds rarely tend to move so quickly, but this technology should still incorporate into the game to further the photorealistic look that Ninja Theory is pursuing.

— Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 25, 2021

In the past, Ninja Theory has showcased technology from some of their other projects, such as the “abstract sound texture experiment for Project: MARA,” which utilizes headphones expertly to create a rich soundscape.

We don’t have any idea when we might next hear something big from Ninja Theory about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but with E3 coming up in June, it’s more than possible there might be a reveal or two there.