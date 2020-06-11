The online website for retailer conglomerate Target has prematurely revealed Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.

Listed on the website for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, the upcoming racer seems to be a massively expanded version of the series’ previous entry.

While the first game pushed itself as the defacto representation of Nickelodeon’s large cast of beloved characters, the game only included characters from SpongeBob, TMNT, Hey Arnold and Rugrats.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix includes 30 playable characters with 70 different compositions, including Spongebob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Ren & Stimpy, The Loud House, JoJo Siwa (?) and more!

a new racing game leaked by Target, and playable on Xbox Series X https://t.co/tCTlCLVVdM pic.twitter.com/l3XvCpsuJj — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 11, 2020

When we reviewed the original Nickelodeon Kart Racers, we thought that the puny character roster was the least of its problems due to a low budget and technical hiccups.

“Nickelodeon Kart Racers, frankly, isn’t good – at all,” reads our obviously infallible review. “It lacks in every aspect, but I do genuinely believe that there is potential in a version of this game that is given the budget and attention it deserves.”