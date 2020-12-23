Divisive Canadian rock band Nickelback has created an ad for Google Photos staring leading singer Chad Kroeger.

The video, which commemorates Google Photo’s 15th anniversary, reminds Google Photos users to browse their deep collection of photos, all organized and location-tagged by Google’s AI.

The video evokes a lot of nostalgia, and I bet more than a few people will be reaching for their phones to scroll through old memories. It is worth bearing in mind however that uploads to Google Photos will soon require paid storage after you exceed your free 15 GB allocation, meaning we will likely see many more such ads, as Google struggles to get Android users to pay for cloud storage.