Microsoft has been partnering with the NFL for some years now, and it must be going well, and the two keeps re-upping each year.

In the latest expansion of their cooperation, Microsoft and the NFL announced that they will be adopting Microsoft Teams as part of a multi-year deal.

“Since 2013, Microsoft has helped transform the NFL through technology around our game,” said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships. “Microsoft Surface has quickly become an authentic tool to the game of football and is vital during all NFL games for coaches, players and NFL Officials. And now by working together to integrate Microsoft Teams across the League, together we aim to improve on communications and collaboration in a modern way.”

Designed to work seamlessly across Windows, iOS and Android devices, Microsoft Teams brings together chat, calling, meetings, files, document collaboration and workflow into a single app. Rather than use separate apps for those experiences, NFL teams and the entire organization can collaborate and stay constantly and securely connected on Microsoft Teams.

“We’re inspired to continue to help the NFL accelerate its digital transformation,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president, Modern Life, Search and Devices, Microsoft. “We’ve worked together to innovate the way the game is played with Surface devices to power Instant Replay and in-game play review for players and coaches on the sidelines. And by combining Surface and Microsoft Teams deeper into the fast-paced workflow of the League, we have an incredible opportunity to bring together the power of hardware and software to help everyone be more productive.”

Clubs across the NFL are already taking advantage of the Microsoft Teams platform. The New York Jets use Microsoft Teams to ensure key messages such as the teams’ draft selection are being transmitted accurately in real time. Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, use Microsoft Teams to coordinate travel schedules among the club’s on-the-road scouts. And the Miami Dolphins used Microsoft Teams to plan Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

“The Miami Dolphins rely on Teams for all cross-functional strategic projects. In Teams we can easily collaborate on files, manage shared calendars, host meetings, and use existing integrations. Teams made cooperation with the NFL possible throughout the regular season and with Super Bowl planning,” said Kim Rometo, vice president and chief information officer for the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL already uses more than 2,000 Surface devices and 170 Windows Servers deployed across 35 global stadiums, with Microsoft technology powering 333 events each year for the NFL on game day.