Nexus Mods has announced that they’re removing lifetime membership options in a “long overdue” change to their pricing.

The changes, that are due to come into effect on the 3rd of August 2021, will increase the price of Nexus Mods’ membership prices at both monthly and yearly tiers. At nearly double what they are already, monthly prices will increase from £2.99 at the moment, to £4.99 after the pricing update.

There will also be a yearly subscription available at £49.99, an increase of over £14 from the previous £35.88 yearly subscription option. The lifetime membership plan, which is currently priced at £49.99 will be removed once these new membership pieces come into effect, so if you want to never have to worry about membership to Nexus Mods, then it’ll be worthwhile picking up before the option is taken away.

Thankfully, Nexus Mods has announced that despite it not being available after August 3rd, lifetime memberships “will of course be honoured.”

Nexus Mods is of course available without paying for their premium membership service, however paying customers receive perks such as an ad-free experience, more results per page, uncapped download speeds, one-click download, an increased PM limited, as well as multi-thread downloads.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a pilar of the PC community messing around with their income, as recently, Humble Bundle tried, failed, and tried again to change their payment sliders while capping charitable donations so they could receive more funds to continue growing and sustaining the website.