Next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 benchmark shows up on Geekbench

Qualcomm is expected to announce their next generation of flagship smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 898, sometime later this year, and we are slowly seeing more information on the processor leaking out.

The processor is expected to be built on a 4nm process and to feature a much-upgraded GPU.

Now some benchmarks for the processor has shown up on Geekbench.

[ Breaking ]Snapdragon 895 or 898 spotted on geekbench. – GPU – Adreno 730

– CPU – 1*2.42GHz+3*2.17GHz+1.79GHz

– Samsung 4nm Source:https://t.co/2AQ36bdH0V#Android #Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/W8WQgfPETu — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 4, 2021

The benchmark shows the processor features a Cortex-X2 Super Core running at 2.42GHz, three 2.17GHz Cortex-A710 Power cores, and four efficiency 1.79GHz Cortex-A510 cores.

It confirms the GPU is the Andreno 730, which is expected to be a big step up from the Andreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888.

The scores are considerably lower than for the Snapdragon 888, but this likely because the processor is being severely throttled.

The chipset appears to be tested on a Vivo device, but there are rumours that the device will show up in the upcoming Huawei P60.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 processor in December 2020, and will likely announce their new flagship around the same time this year.

via Techradar