Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has claimed that the next generation of gaming consoles will be a growth as dramatic as the transition from 2D gaming to 3D.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Spencer claimed that the jump in graphical quality from Xbox One to Xbox Series X is a huge dramatic shift that the industry hasn’t seen since the rise of 3D consoles in the 90s.

The fan asked Phil Spencer what technologies the Xbox Boss thinks are powering this technological advancement, citing the rise of ray-tracing and photogrammetry as key focuses.

“RT [ray-tracing] on console will be great,” Spencer said. “I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD.”

With Xbox currently set to reveal the first look at a host of Xbox Series X game reveals presumably next month, we won’t have to wait long to see the kind of technological growth Phil Spencer is talking about. While we’re sure that the introduction of ray-tracing and other technologies will revolutionise the way games are made, will that shift be as dramatic as the move from 2D to 3D?