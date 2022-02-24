The Minecraft: Education Edition has created a new world to observe the Safer Internet Day. Called the CyberSafe: Home Sweet Hmm, this exciting new world aims to educate students aged 7 to 12 about internet safety. It will be available in Minecraft Marketplace’s Education Collection in March.

“At Xbox, we believe that technology and gaming can have a positive impact on our lives, but as with everything, understanding (and knowledge of) safe use is essential,” writes Dave McCarthy, Xbox Product Services Corporate Vice President on Xbox Wire. “It’s crucial that children and those who are new to using the Internet learn how to navigate it and online gaming safely – these are important skills they can use throughout the rest of their lives.”

The world is fashioned to help the players spot common internet threats through the use of basic cyber safety principles, such as “Stop and think before you click.” It teaches kids how to build strategies in protecting themselves and their information and where to find help by presenting specific internet scenarios.

The game will basically cover four pillars of cyber safety. In each part of the game, players will be placed in situations where their judgment will be tested in accepting the right friend, exchanging login information, securing personal information, and ordering quality online products. To guide them, a Trusted Adult NPC will join them and provide pieces of advice.