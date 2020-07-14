Microsoft and Citrix announce new cloud partnership, on-premises Citrix customers will be moved to Azure

Microsoft and Citrix today expanded their long partnership. As part of the new agreement, Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution and Citrix will move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure cloud. The aim of this partnership is to speed up the adoption of digital workspaces and virtual desktops.

Microsoft and Citrix partnership details:

Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to simplify and speed the transition of on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure.

The companies will also devise a connected roadmap to enable a consistent and optimal flexible work experience that will include joint offerings comprised of Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 sold through their direct sales forces via the Azure Marketplace and a robust community of channel partners.

Microsoft will lead sales with Citrix Cloud to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Azure.

Citrix will also invest in building a Microsoft-centric Citrix Workspace, providing deep integrations to optimize performance, functionality, and micro-apps for Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.

Citrix will use Azure and Microsoft 365 across its operations to accelerate innovation and enhance productivity.

If some customers of Microsoft and Citrix request alternative solutions to meet their business requirements, both the companies will support them.

“As organizations everywhere adapt to new ways of work, they will need to reimagine how and where work gets done,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with Citrix, we will apply the power of Azure to this challenge, helping our customers seamlessly and securely connect their employees to their applications, so they can be more agile and productive wherever they are.”

Source: Microsoft