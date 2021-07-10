Some Redditors are reporting that their old Wear OS smartwatches are getting a new version of the Play Store which is styled like the new Google + Samsung Wear smartwatch operating system.

The new look features larger elements for easier control and gradient colour schemes.

Google appears to be pushing out the new Store to third-generation Moto 360, Suunto 7, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, the Fossil Gen 5. The update appears to come without any other changes to the operating system, and appears to be good news given that some of the above smartwatches were not expected to be updated to Wear.

The new OS was expected to show up first on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which will be launched in a month, on the 11th August 2021.

via PhoneArena