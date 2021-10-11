A new version of the popular TeamSpeak app for Windows 11 has shown up in the Microsoft Store.

The app is a new electron app and supersedes the older UWP app available for Windows 10.

The description reads:

Test-drive the all-new TeamSpeak exclusively on Windows 11 and enjoy crystal-clear voice chat to communicate with your team mates cross-platform with lag-free performance and unparalleled reliability. The all-new TeamSpeak thrives on proven, flexible, scalable server technology that can easily be hosted from anywhere. Literally anywhere. Our new global messaging platform has been designed with security in mind, which is why we have end-to-end encryption. Send private and group messages, share data and publish their current status for others to see. Create group chats to bring family and friends, colleagues or your community members together into a single place. Teamspeak provides a lot of features that make group chats easy no matter their purpose or size. Customize TeamSpeak to meet your personal needs with scripts, plugins, sounds, and themes. There are limitless opportunities. It’s your choice. Your Team. Your Rules. Your TeamSpeak.

The app is currently in Beta 5 and despite only being available in the Windows 11 Microsoft Store also works on Windows 10.

Find it by searching for TeamSpeak in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11.

via DeskModder