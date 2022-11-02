The new Surface Pro, Laptop 5 Windows 11 wallpapers are here

Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are now out, and alongside their release is the arrival of new wallpapers dedicated to them.

The wallpapers still carry the same design element of Windows 11’s Bloom wallpaper, though the new ones for Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are now embellished with new shades of colors. The latter comes with Sapphire and Forest wallpaper options, while the latter gets Sandstone and Sage themes. Both also share the choices for Graphite and Platinum wallpapers.

If you are interested in having them, it’s good news that they are not only for newly-released Microsoft devices. The WallpaperHub app also provides them in other resolutions customized for other Surface and generic devices, such as Surface Book 2, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go, and mobile. The wallpapers are also available in original, ultrawide, and 1080p resolutions.