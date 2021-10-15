Besides the new Start menu, the biggest new feature in Windows 11 Android apps coming to the Microsoft Store, courtesy of the Android Subsystem for Windows, saying:

Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore – imagine recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your PC. We’ll have more to share about this experience in the coming months. We look forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology.

Microsoft has delayed the release, however, with Windows 11 launching without this keystone feature.

Now new screenshots of Android apps running on Windows 11 have leaked via China.

Gallery

The screenshots show the ability to run multiple Android app windows at the same time and integration with the Windows 11 Notification centre.

It also shows the ability to pin Android apps to the Windows 11 taskbar, resize Android app windows and more.

The leak suggests the feature may be rolling out to Insiders soon with the feature expected to reach regular users sometime in early 2022.

via WindowsLatest