Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch tomorrow there has been some further leaks of the accessory range Samsung will likely reveal at the same event.

Two new wireless chargers have been leaked by Roland Quandt, designed for those who live the Samsung life style.

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300

Gallery

The Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300 has 2 charging pads, one with 9W Fast Wireless Charging for phones or Samsung Galaxy Buds, and a 3,5W Wireless Charging for a Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Wireless Charger EP-P1300

Gallery

The Samsung Wireless Charger EP-P1300 is a single-pad charger which offers 9W Fast Wireless Charging or 7W for Apple devices.

We should see these accessories show up in stores in the near future.